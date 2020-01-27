Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa 67’s boss to coach Canada’s junior team for 2021 world championship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2020 2:07 pm
Updated January 27, 2020 2:10 pm
Assistant coach Andre Tourigny follows the action during practice at the national junior hockey team development camp in St. John's, N.L. on Friday, August 6, 2010. After serving as an assistant coach this year for Canada's gold medal-winning team, Andre Tourigny has earned a promotion for the 2021 world junior hockey championship.
Assistant coach Andre Tourigny follows the action during practice at the national junior hockey team development camp in St. John's, N.L. on Friday, August 6, 2010. After serving as an assistant coach this year for Canada's gold medal-winning team, Andre Tourigny has earned a promotion for the 2021 world junior hockey championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

After serving as an assistant coach this year for Canada’s gold medal-winning team, André Tourigny has earned a promotion for the 2021 world junior hockey championship.

The native of Nicolet, Que., will be Canada’s head coach at the tournament, Dec. 26, 2020-Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Breaking down Canada’s 18th World Juniors gold
Breaking down Canada’s 18th World Juniors gold

Tourigny, the head coach/vice president of hockey operations for the Canadian Hockey League’s top-ranked Ottawa 67’s, was an assistant under Dale Hunter this year as Canada captured gold earlier this month in the Czech Republic.

Tourigny also was an assistant at the world juniors in 2010 and 2011 (both silver medals) and was head coach for Canada’s gold medal-winning under-18 team at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Canada beats Russia for World Junior hockey gold
Canada beats Russia for World Junior hockey gold

In his third season with the 67’s, Tourigny also has 12 years experience as a head coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Halifax Mooseheads.

Story continues below advertisement

Tourigny spent four seasons as an assistant coach in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NHLEdmonton sportsOttawa newsOttawa SenatorsOttawa sportsOttawa 67'scolorado avalancheCanadian Hockey LeagueEdmonton NewsCanadian sportsCanadian HockeyAndre Tourigny021 world junior hockey championship2021 world junior hockey championshipOttawa 67s head coach
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.