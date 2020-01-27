Regina Pats win 4-3 in OT over Saskatoon Blades in WHL action

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Pats came out on top in a 4-3 overtime thriller against rival Saskatoon Blades in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Sunday.

Forward Cole Dubinsky played the hero, scoring with about a minute and a half left into the extra frame — his third goal of the season.

The Pats took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission on goals from wingers Carson Denomie, 16, and Robbie Holmes, 18.

Blades centre Tristen Robins cut the lead in half in the second with his 22nd goal of the year — the only score of the period.

Seven minutes into the third, Blades defencemen Scott Walford tied it at 2-2 with his 10th goal of the campaign.

The Pats took back the lead about a minute later on forward Riley Krane’s 12th goal this season.

The Blades got it right back when defencemen Radek Kucerik scored his third of the season just two minutes later.

Pats goalie Donovan Buskey stopped 33-of-36 shots and was named the game’s first star.

Blades netminder Koen MacInnes stopped 18-of-22.

Next up for the Pats is a home game against the Victoria Royals on Friday night. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Blades host the Royals on Tuesday.