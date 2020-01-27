Menu

Crime

Vehicle reported stolen in York Region located on weekend in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 2:35 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP recovered a stolen vehicle in the village of Manilla on Saturday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP recovered a stolen vehicle in the village of Manilla on Saturday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Stoney Creek, Ont., man faces charges after a vehicle reported stolen in York Region was located in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night.

OPP say officers responded to a call related to a suspicious vehicle on Simcoe Street in the village of Manilla, about 20 kilometres east of Lindsay.

Officers located a vehicle parked in a residential driveway and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from York Region.

Following fresh tracks in the snow, the officers found a lone man in the backyard of the residence, OPP said.

Nicholas Bilbija, 35, of Stoney Creek was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trespassing at night.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Sunday, OPP said.

