Vehicle reported stolen in York Region located on weekend in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A Stoney Creek, Ont., man faces charges after a vehicle reported stolen in York Region was located in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday night.
OPP say officers responded to a call related to a suspicious vehicle on Simcoe Street in the village of Manilla, about 20 kilometres east of Lindsay.
Officers located a vehicle parked in a residential driveway and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from York Region.
Following fresh tracks in the snow, the officers found a lone man in the backyard of the residence, OPP said.
Nicholas Bilbija, 35, of Stoney Creek was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trespassing at night.
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Sunday, OPP said.
