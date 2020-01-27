Menu

Canada

Quebec’s top court to hear from Crown, defence on Alexandre Bissonnette’s sentence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2020 10:40 am
Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. .
Alexandre Bissonnette, who killed six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger

Quebec’s highest court is hearing arguments today on the length of the sentence handed down to convicted Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette.

Bissonnette, 30, won’t be present as the Crown and defence plead their cases at the Quebec City courthouse.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years after pleading guilty to killing six men and wounding several others on Jan. 29, 2017 after opening fire at evening prayers.

READ MORE: Crown appeals Quebec City mosque gunman Alexandre Bissonnette’s sentence

His attorneys have appealed his sentence, calling the four-decade prison term unreasonable and asking for it to be reduced to 25 years.

The Crown — which had sought six consecutive life sentences amounting to a 150-year prison term — and Quebec’s attorney general counter that the sentence should be increased to 50 years, considering the seriousness of the crimes.

Story continues below advertisement

An association of defence attorneys has been granted intervener status and will argue that the Criminal Code contravenes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by allowing judges to impose consecutive life sentences for multiple murders rather than have them served concurrently.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
