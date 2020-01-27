Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

London psychiatrist accused of sexually abusing her patient

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 27, 2020 10:36 am
Updated January 27, 2020 10:40 am
London Health Sciences Centre and Children's Hospital sign, September 6, 2017.
London Health Sciences Centre and Children's Hospital sign, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/AM980

A London psychiatrist will have a disciplinary hearing with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) Monday for allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a patient.

According to the CPSO, the allegations against Dr. Karin Kerfoot include engaging in “sexual abuse and/or disgraceful, dishonourable, or unprofessional conduct in respect of a patient” from January 2015 to June 2016.

The college says this includes engaging in sexual intercourse, oral sex, kissing and sexual or inappropriate communications, including sending sexually suggestive photos to the patient.

READ MORE: Rotating strikes to continue all week at Ontario elementary schools, teachers union says

The CPSO is also accusing Kerfoot of violating appropriate doctor-patient boundaries, alleging she engaged in an apparent relationship, which included going out, travelling and sharing overnight accommodations.

Dr. Karin Kerfoot has previously worked at St. Joseph’s Health Care and at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). Her licence was suspended in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

The college also says Kerfoot failed to co-operate with the investigation or was dishonest regarding her relationship with the patient.

If Kerfoot is found guilty she lose her licence, without the ability to reapply for five years.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeInvestigationAbuseLondon Health Sciences CentreLHSCCollege of Physicians and Surgeons of OntarioCPSO
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.