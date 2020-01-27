London psychiatrist accused of sexually abusing her patient

Send this page to someone via email

A London psychiatrist will have a disciplinary hearing with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) Monday for allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a patient.

According to the CPSO, the allegations against Dr. Karin Kerfoot include engaging in “sexual abuse and/or disgraceful, dishonourable, or unprofessional conduct in respect of a patient” from January 2015 to June 2016.

The college says this includes engaging in sexual intercourse, oral sex, kissing and sexual or inappropriate communications, including sending sexually suggestive photos to the patient.

The CPSO is also accusing Kerfoot of violating appropriate doctor-patient boundaries, alleging she engaged in an apparent relationship, which included going out, travelling and sharing overnight accommodations.

Dr. Karin Kerfoot has previously worked at St. Joseph’s Health Care and at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). Her licence was suspended in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

The college also says Kerfoot failed to co-operate with the investigation or was dishonest regarding her relationship with the patient.

If Kerfoot is found guilty she lose her licence, without the ability to reapply for five years.