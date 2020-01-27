Menu

Crime

Officers seize fentanyl, cannabis from suspended driver: Cobourg police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 10:32 am
Cobourg police arrested a Colborne man following a traffic stop on Saturday.
A traffic stop in Cobourg led to the seizure of fentanyl and cannabis as well as the arrest of a Colborne man on Saturday, according to Cobourg police.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers were on patrol and conducted a vehicle stop in the west end.

READ MORE: Pickup truck reported stolen from carpool lot near Cobourg — Northumberland OPP

Following an investigation, police say officers learned the motorist was a suspended driver. He was arrested, and police allege he was in possession of a small quantity of suspected fentanyl and cannabis.

Jesse Harrison, 28, of Colborne, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving a vehicle while having cannabis readily available and driving while under suspension.

His vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, according to police.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

