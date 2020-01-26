Menu

Okanagan families unplug from devices and turn on the fun at annual event

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 9:06 pm
Annual Unplug and Play event promotes less screen time and more fun for kids
Hundreds of families from around the valley have unplugged their devices and have plugged into the fun at Parkinson Recreation Centre to discover new favourite games and activities.

Kids and even learned how to identify scat.

“Digital devices are just so captivating and what we are trying to do is bring some balance back into their [kids] experience where the children can play and the parents can play with activities that don’t involve a digital device,” said Paul Zuurbier of Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society.

A study conducted by the Canadian Pediatric Society says that most Canadian children between the ages of two and five spend more than two hours a day in front of a screen.

“According to the Canadian Pediatric Society, one hour is recommended is for children two-years-old and for children three to five less than two hours a day. And for children two-years-old and under no screen time,” said Zuurbier.

“There are some early studies suggesting that too much screen time can actually have some impacts on a child’s cognitive development and also behavioural development.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kicking off the sixth annual Interior Savings Unplug and Play was a day of face painting, bouncy castle fun, crafts, dancing and more.

Organizers are also throwing down another challenge, to put the screens away all week, with one exception, an online tool kit is available at www.unplugandpayweek.com

 

OkanagannewsScreen TimeFamily FunBouncy CastleKids’ Daylimiting screen timeUnplug and Playdevice time
