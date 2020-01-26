This week on Focus Montreal: Jan. 26, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the Longueuil police department’s new immersive community program, a Concordia professor’s new documentary that explores Quebec-Irish heritage and the West Island Palliative Care’s new director. Watch below.

Dale Weil is the new head of the West Island Palliative Care as it continues to give support and care to terminal patients and their families.

Weil is taking over from co-founder and former executive director Teresa Dellar, who passed away this past summer.

Weil joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the future of the care centre. Watch above.

The Longueuil police department started a new immersive program to help its officers better connect with the community.

Leaving their weapon and uniform at home, some 30 police officers spent five weeks immersed int the neighborhoods they serve, living and interacting with community groups and families. This is the first program of its kind in the province, and the department plans on training all of its officers within the next five years.

Longueuil police Chief Fady Dagher joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the training. Watch above.

A new documentary made by a Concordia University professor traces the roots of Irish Quebecers whose ancestors fled the Irish famine.

Their families have lived here for generations and their Irish heritage plays a big part in their lives.

Director of the film Gearóid Ó hAllmhuráin joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss his work. Watch above.

