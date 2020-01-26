Menu

Education

St. John’s high schools that closed after historic N.L. blizzard to finally reopen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2020 1:45 pm
Updated January 26, 2020 1:46 pm
N.L. residents work together to overcome the storm
Life is gradually returning to normal in Newfoundland and Labrador after a record-breaking blizzard. Ross Lord reports on how people there are helping each other through tough times with a smile.

High schools in Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital are expected to reopen for the first time since a massive snow storm buried the city over one week ago.

About 7,000 students are expected to return to class Monday in St. John’s and throughout its greater metropolitan area.

READ MORE: RCMP find body of man who went missing in Newfoundland snowstorm

Tony Stack, director of education for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, says a decision on when the city’s remaining 21,000 students will return to school is expected to be made later Monday.

Stack says the idea of a phased-in return is to ensure safety as the city continues work to clear its snow-clogged streets.

He says road conditions have necessitated bus route adjustments and students with special needs whose streets haven’t been cleared will not be picked up by alternate forms of transportation.

Story continues below advertisement
Canadian troops providing crucial help to snow-ravaged NL
Canadian troops providing crucial help to snow-ravaged NL

St. John’s, which saw a dump of more than 76 centimetres of snow Jan. 17, lifted a state of emergency on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
