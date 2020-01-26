Fleeing suspect resists arrest, assaults citizen, is Tasered by Saskatoon bike sergeant

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon Police bike sergeant used a Taser on a man suspected of causing mischief and resisting arrest on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 600 block of University Drive at 5 p.m. when a man was seen throwing a large rock through the front window of a business, according to a police statement.

A bike sergeant, directed by a civilian who had seen the suspect fleeing from the broken window, found the wanted man on 4th Ave South.

The officer attempted to arrest the suspect when he resisted and began to fight the officer. The civilian tried to help the bike sergeant and was assaulted by the suspect. The officer then used his taser on the suspect and arrested him.

The suspect, identified only as a 33-year-old, faces several charges, including mischief, assault and obstructing a peace officer.

The helpful citizen was not injured and the use of the taser will be reviewed as part of police policy.

A police watch commander told Global News civilians helping officers is uncommon and that people should not attempt to help unless it is obvious the officer needs assistance or if they are asked to help, in which case they should call 911.

