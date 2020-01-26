Menu

World

At least 38 dead, 17 missing after southeastern Brazil hit by record rainfall

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 26, 2020 9:34 am
Locals work to clean up mud and debris around houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Vila Ideal neighborhood, Ibirite municipality, Minas Gerias state, Brazil, Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. Heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeast Brazil, killing at least 30 people, authorities said Saturday. .
Locals work to clean up mud and debris around houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Vila Ideal neighborhood, Ibirite municipality, Minas Gerias state, Brazil, Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. Heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeast Brazil, killing at least 30 people, authorities said Saturday. . (AP Photo/Alexandre Mota-Futura Press)

The death toll caused by record rainfall in southeastern Brazil rose to 38 on Sunday, with thousands of people forced from their homes.

Civil defense officials said that in addition to the dead, 17 people were missing in the state of Minas Gerais.

The state capital, Belo Horizonte, recorded 171 millimeters in one 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday, the highest rainfall in 110 years.

State Gov. Gustavo Zema declared a state of emergency in 47 cities, a measure meant to facilitate federal disaster aid.

He also decreed three days of official mourning for those killed in the floods and landslides.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
