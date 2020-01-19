Menu

At least 6 dead, 1 missing after torrential rains hit southern Brazil

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 19, 2020 2:51 pm
At least six people have died and at least one more was missing Sunday following torrential rains in southern Brazil, authorities said.

Meteorologists said nearly 250 millimeters of rain devastated parts of Espiritu Santo state starting Friday, though the rains had tapered off by Sunday.

READ MORE: More than 50 dead — with 16 decapitated — in Brazilian prison riot

State firefighters reported three dead in the town of Alfredo Chaves and three others in Iconha, where at least one woman was missing. Rescue workers were using dogs Sunday to search for more possible victims.

The flooding destroyed three bridges, left cars piled up, trees toppled and houses covered in mud.

Brazil landslide kills seven gathered for Christmas
“Nothing like this has ever happened. In Iconha, the impact of the amount of water that fell was as if a dam had broken overhead,” said Victor Muniz, a communications advisor for the state fire department.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
