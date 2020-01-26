Menu

WHL Roundup: Saturday, January 25, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2020 2:52 am

KENT, Wash. – Cross Hanas recorded Portland’s first goal at 12:22 of the opening period before scoring the only goal in the shootout as the Winterhawks eked out a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League on Saturday.

Seth Jarvis, with two, Jaydon Dureau and Reece Newkirk supplied the rest of the offence during a stretch of five unanswered goals for the Winterhawks (35-6-5), who extend their point streak to 21 games (19-0-2).

Payton Mount, with a pair, Matthew Rempe, Cade McNelly and Simon Kubicek replied for the Thunderbirds (18-22-5).

Joel Hofer made 31 saves and denied all three skaters he faced in the shootout to secure his league-leading 26th win of the season.

Roddy Ross turned aside 36-of-41 shots in defeat.

Portland scored on 2-of-4 power plays, while Seattle went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

HURRICANES 6 WHEAT KINGS 5 (OT)

BRANDON, Man. — Dylan Cozens scored twice, including his 28th of the season at 3:12 of overtime, to lift Lethbridge (29-11-7) past Brandon (25-17-4) — snapping the Wheat Kings’ 10-game win streak. Despite the loss, Brandon has now earned points in 11 consecutive games (10-0-1).

BRONCOS 6 WARRIORS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jaxan Kaluski scored his first hat trick of the season and D-Jay Jerome led the team with a goal and three asissts as Swift Current (10-31-4) doubled up Moose Jaw (12-29-2) for just its second win in 10 games.

TIGERS 4 RAIDERS 3 (SO)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — James Hamblin and Brett Kemp scored in the shootout, while Daniel Baker had a goal and an assist as Medicine Hat (30-14-2) pulled out a victory over Prince Albert (24-14-9).

COUGARS 3 BLAZERS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Taylor Gauthier stopped 37-of-38 shots and Tyson Upper recorded the winner at 1:36 of the third period as Prince George (13-25-7) handed Kamloops (31-12-3) its first loss in 10 games.

HITMEN 5 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Both Mark Kastelic and Riley Stotts had two goals and an assist, while Jett Woo and Jackson Van De Leest each chipped in a couple helpers as Calgary (24-15-5) won against Red Deer (15-24-5).

OIL KINGS 3 BLADES 2

SASKATOON, Sask. — Jake Neighbours and Carter Souch scored in the third period as Edmonton (32-8-9) overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Saskatoon (23-19-3) for its seventh win in 10 games.

CHIEFS 7 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Luke Toporowski led the Chiefs in scoring with a goal and three assists, while Leif Mattson scored twice and added a helper in Spokane’s (24-15-5) big victory over Tri-City (14-24-5).

ROCKETS 3 GIANTS 2 (OT)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Jonas Peterek scored the game’s tying goal with nine minutes left in regulation, before Kaedan Korczak recorded the winner at 1:58 of overtime to lift Kelowna (23-20-3) past Vancouver (19-20-5) for its second straight win.

ICE 5 ROYALS 2

WINNIPEG — Michal Teply scored twice, including the winner at 19:21 of the second period, and Isaac Johnson had a goal and three helpers in Winnipeg’s (28-16-1) convincing win over Victoria (25-17-4). The Royals have now lost four in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
