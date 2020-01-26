QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

MONCTON, N.B. – Jeremy McKenna scored a goal and two helpers, while Gabriel Fortier, Axel Andersson, Jakob Pelletier and Elliot Desnoyers recorded a goal and an assist as the Moncton Wildcats defeated Halifax Mooseheads 8-0 on Saturday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Christian Huntley, Philippe Daoust and Tristan Dejong scored for Moncton (31-12-0), which has won four straight and seven of its 10 games.

Alexis Gravel turned aside 26-of-31 shots before being pulled after the midway of the second period.

Cole McLaren made 13 saves in relief for Halifax (18-24-3), which has now lost seven of its last 10.

Dakota Lund-Cornish made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season.

The Wildcats scored on two of their four power plays, while the Mooseheads went 0 for 4 with the man advantage

EAGLES 4 OLYMPIQUES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mathias Laferrière scored twice and William Grimard made 29 saves as Cape Breton (28-14-3) won against Gatineau (16-26-4) for its fourth win in a row and its ninth in 10 games.

ARMADA 4 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Simon Pinard recorded his 21st and 22nd goals of the season, while Blake Richardson scored the winner at 16:50 of the second period as Blainville-Boisbriand (26-17-3) defeated Charlottetown (24-19-5).

TIGRES 4 DRAKKAR 3 (SO)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Daigle scored the winner in the fifth round of the shootout as Victoriaville (16-22-9) eked out a victory over Baie-Comeau (19-19-8) for its second consecutive win.

HUSKIES 3 VOLTIGEURS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Zachary Emond turned aside 38-of-39 shots, and Alexis Brisson recorded the winner at 5:45 of the third period as Rouyn-Noranda (23-19-4) defeated Drummondville (26-19-1) to extend its point streak to five games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.