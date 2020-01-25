Hamilton Bulldogs’ losing streak continues after wild game against Barrie Colts

Send this page to someone via email

Ethan Cardwell scored four goals in a wild first period, but the Barrie Colts needed an overtime goal from Aidan Brown to secure an 8-7 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs Saturday night.

It is Hamilton’s fifth consecutive loss, but the Ontario Hockey League team can take solace in the fact that they grabbed at least a point after trailing 6-0 after the first period.

Cardwell brought the crowd at Colts Centre to their feet just 35 seconds after the opening faceoff and netted his second goal of the game 11:18 into the first period.

That’s when the wheels fell off for the Bulldogs.

2:10 after Cardwell’s second tally, Nicholas Porco made it a three-goal lead for Barrie and Nathan Allensen scored 57 seconds later for the Colts, which spelled the end of Dogs goalie Zachary Roy’s night.

Roy allowed the four goals on just 10 shots.

With Marco Costantini between the pipes for Hamilton, the 17-year-old Cardwell got his hat-trick goal 62 seconds after Allensen’s goal and then added his fourth of the game just 29 seconds later.

Hamilton began to mount a comeback in the second period when Jan Mysak scored on a short-handed breakaway on Colts goalie Jet Greaves.

Navrin Mutter and Ryan Winterton also scored midway through the second frame to cut Barrie’s lead in half.

The Dogs received a seven-minute power-play late in the second period after Nathan Allensen was given a fighting major and instigator penalty, as well as a game misconduct, for going after Hamilton’s Nathan Staios who delivered a big open ice hit to Cardwell at the Barrie blueline.

Josh Nelson scored Barrie’s seventh goal of the game just 72 seconds into Hamilton’s man advantage.

Dogs winger George Diaco scored with 24 seconds to go in the period to cut the Colts lead to 7-4 heading into the second intermission.

Mysak added his second goal of the contest just over a minute into the final frame and Ryan Winterton trimmed Barrie’s lead down to one just 1:29 later, both goals coming on the power-play.

Logan Morrison tied the game at 7-all when he scored his 19th goal of the season with 13:53 left to play.

Aidan Brown ended the game 1:04 into overtime when he beat Costantini on a breakaway to give the Colts an 8-7 win.

Hamilton returns home Sunday for a 1 p.m. matinee against the Peterborough Petes at FirstOntario Centre.

