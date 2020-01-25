Water quality advisory issued for Lakeview system in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A water quality advisory is in effect for West Kelowna’s Lakeview system.

The City of West Kelowna issued the advisory late Friday night. It was effective immediately, and will remain in place until further notice.

The city says the advisory is due to high turbidity registering at several monitoring locations in the Lakeview Heights area. Crews are working to determine the source of the high turbidity.

The city says children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water that’s been brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

It added that a safe, alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

The water is free throughout the duration of the water quality advisory, but users must bring their own bottles and hoses for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station.

To view the city’s water quality advisory map, click here.

