Freezing rain warning issued for much of New Brunswick

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of New Brunswick on Sunday.

According to the national weather forecaster, the messy weather is expected to hit central and northern parts of the province Sunday morning and afternoon.

The freezing rain is expected to over western counties then spread eastward.

“Freezing rain will persist for 4 hours or more in many regions, before changing over to snow in the northwest and to rain elsewhere late in the day on Sunday,” Environment Canada said in a weather warning Saturday morning.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery as a result, so take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

