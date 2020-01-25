Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain warning issued for much of New Brunswick

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 1:12 pm
Updated January 25, 2020 1:13 pm
Freezing rain will hit much of New Brunswick on Sunday. .
Freezing rain will hit much of New Brunswick on Sunday. . Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of New Brunswick on Sunday.

According to the national weather forecaster, the messy weather is expected to hit central and northern parts of the province Sunday morning and afternoon.

READ MORE: Severe weather events cause over $40M in insured damages in N.B. in 2019

The freezing rain is expected to over western counties then spread eastward.

“Freezing rain will persist for 4 hours or more in many regions, before changing over to snow in the northwest and to rain elsewhere late in the day on Sunday,” Environment Canada said in a weather warning Saturday morning.

Clean-up efforts underway in St. John’s two days after massive snowstorm
Clean-up efforts underway in St. John’s two days after massive snowstorm

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery as a result, so take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickEnvironment CanadaWeatherRainFreezing RainSpecial Weather StatementNew Brunswick WeatherFreezing Rain Warning
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.