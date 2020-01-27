Cobourg police seek 4 suspects in armed home invasion robbery

Police in Cobourg are seeking four suspects following a reported armed home invasion robbery in the town on Friday night.
Around 7 p.m. officers were called to a residence on University Avenue. Police were informed that four males wearing masks, dressing in dark clothing and armed with handguns had entered the residence.
The suspects allegedly stole cellphones and wallets before fleeing the scene, police scene.
“At this time police believe this was not a random event and that the address was targeted,” stated Det. Sgt. John Linney on Saturday morning.
Police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with residential video surveillance or dashcam video in the area to come forward.
