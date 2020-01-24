Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after afternoon machete melee at West End bar

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 4:16 pm
A 26-year-old man is facing charges after police say he swung a machete at patrons of a Maryland Street bar Wednesday afternoon.
A 26-year-old man is facing charges after police say he swung a machete at patrons of a Maryland Street bar Wednesday afternoon. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say he swung a machete around a West End neighbourhood bar Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Maryland Beer Store & Bar at 740 Maryland St. just before 4:15 p.m.

In a release Frida,y police said the man swung a machete at two different patrons, hitting a chair, table, and a flat screen television with the weapon.

READ MORE: Police tape blocking off West End lot for investigation after man taken to hospital in critical condition

The man fled the bar and headed to a nearby home on Victor Street, where police say he continued to cause a disturbance.

Officers arrived at the home and arrested the man, who police say was “belligerent, extremely agitated and uncooperative.”

No one was injured in either incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Charles Knott, 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

