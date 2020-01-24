Winnipeg man arrested after afternoon machete melee at West End bar

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say he swung a machete around a West End neighbourhood bar Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Maryland Beer Store & Bar at 740 Maryland St. just before 4:15 p.m.

In a release Frida,y police said the man swung a machete at two different patrons, hitting a chair, table, and a flat screen television with the weapon.

The man fled the bar and headed to a nearby home on Victor Street, where police say he continued to cause a disturbance.

Officers arrived at the home and arrested the man, who police say was “belligerent, extremely agitated and uncooperative.”

No one was injured in either incident.

Charles Knott, 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

