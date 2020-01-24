Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario invests nearly $1M in London training programs to tackle shortage in skilled trades

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 5:08 pm
Training programs are free, last up to a year and often mix classroom training with a two- to three-month work placement.
Training programs are free, last up to a year and often mix classroom training with a two- to three-month work placement. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The Ontario government is responding to labour shortages in the skilled trades by providing support for pre-apprenticeship projects in London.

The projects will prepare more than 100 individuals for jobs and careers.

The province announced Friday it’s investing in four London-based training programs in different trades, including baker-pâtissier, construction worker, brick and stone mason, and educational assistant.

Training programs are free, last up to a year and often mix classroom training with a two- to three-month work placement.

READ MORE: The top eight careers of the future in Canada

“In London and throughout the province, there are thousands of jobs that go unfilled,” said Monte McNaughton, minister of labour, training and skills development, during an event at the LiUNA Local 1059 Regional Training Centre Friday morning.

“Those are paycheques waiting to be collected.”

Story continues below advertisement

The government recently announced a $20.8-million investment into pre-apprenticeship programs for 2019-20 that aims to create training opportunities for more than 1,800 people across Ontario.

The funding sees an increase of $5 million from the previous year.

Ontario investing $1.5M in workforce training for Peterborough’s aviation and aerospace sector
Ontario investing $1.5M in workforce training for Peterborough’s aviation and aerospace sector

According to McNaughton, roughly one in five jobs in the province over the next five years is expected to be in trades-related occupations.

Training is delivered by Ontario colleges, private career colleges, union and non-union training centres and other community organizations.

The province says an investment of $144,000 will go to help the Brick and Allied Craft Union of Canada Local 5 offer 12 participants training to become brick and stone masons and construction craft workers.

Investments totalling $549,580 worth will support LiUNA Local 1059 in offering a combination of classroom training and work placements to prepare 72 participants for jobs in the construction craft worker and cement finisher trades.

READ MORE: Employment rate of recent immigrants to Canada reached new high last year, memo says

The government will provide $131,135 to help Collège Boréal train 11 people to explore career opportunities as child development practitioners and education assistants in schools and daycares.

The London Training Centre will receive $99,888 to provide 12 participants with Smart Serve training, trade-readiness training and work placements to prepare them for jobs as cooks, bakers and chefs.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says pre-apprenticeship training promotes careers in the trades as an option for all Ontario residents, including youth at risk, new Canadians, women and Indigenous people.

According to Statistics Canada’s Job Vacancy and Wage Survey, there were around 9,600 jobs vacant in the London Economic Region and 23,600 in Southwestern Ontario in the third quarter of 2019.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioJobsOntario governmentGovernmentEmploymentInvestmentMonte McNaughtonOntario jobsontario employmentLondon job trainingLondon trades trainingpre-apprenticeship training
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.