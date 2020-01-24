Search efforts resume for 5 missing French tourists in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police have resumed their search on Friday morning for five French tourists who went missing after their snowmobiles broke through the ice of Lac Saint-Jean earlier this week.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said police officers are canvassing the ground, air and waters in hopes of finding the snowmobilers who disappeared nearly 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.

“No effort has been spared,” the police force said in a statement. “Finding them is our priority.”

Eight tourists from France and their guide were on snowmobiles between Saint-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma on Tuesday night when they fell through the ice.

Three of the tourists and their guide made it out of the icy waters. Benoît L’Espérance, a 42-year-old Quebecer leading the group, died several hours after he was taken to hospital.

Police have identified the five missing French snowmobilers as Gilles Claude, 58, Yan Thierry, 24, Jean-René Dumoulin, 24, Julien Benoît, 34, and Arnaud Antoine, 25.

The Canadian Armed Forces and firefighters have been helping provincial police canvass the area since the snowmobilers went missing.

As of Thursday evening, six of the snowmobiles had been pulled from the water. Police say they have not located the last snowmobile.

In wake of the incident, the Quebec government unveiled stricter rules for adventure tourism in the province. This includes implementing mandatory training for tour guides and tourists to use off-road vehicles.

Nature and adventure tourism companies must also hold a safety certification in order to be eligible for financial assistance from Quebec’s tourism ministry.

— With files from the Canadian Press