Hamilton police update shooting of 7-year-old boy on Gordon Street

Hamilton police are updating the investigation into the shooting of a seven-year-old boy who was hit while in his home Gordon Street, Thursday night.

Detective Sergeant Jim Callender from the major crime unit will address the media on the incident in which a boy was hit after someone fired a gunshot into the main floor of the house on Gordon near Gage Avenue North and Barton Street East, just before 7:55 p.m.

Hamilton Paramedic Service told Global News the child was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but Deputy Chief Frank Bergen later said the child was later upgraded to stable condition.

Bergen said officers were searching for a vehicle, but he wouldn’t elaborate on the vehicle description. He said no one was taken into custody as of Thursday night.

“We have all layers of our organization involved in this investigation,” Bergen said.

He said there have been three instances in Hamilton reported so far this year of shots being fired and that the boy was the first victim struck. Bergen said in 2019 there were 23 victims were injured in shootings.

Tammy Levine, who said she lives on Gordon Street, tried to get back home Thursday night as her street was blocked off by police.

“We haven’t had anything like this go on in this neighbourhood,” she said, adding she was surprised by the shooting close to home but not as part of the broader region when it comes to gun violence.

“It’s sad, it’s very sad … It’s scary. I’m not going to sleep tonight.”

Meanwhile, any witnesses who didn’t speak with police, or anyone with information or video, was asked to call police at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Nick Westoll

