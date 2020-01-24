Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police update shooting of 7-year-old boy on Gordon Street

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 10:52 am
Hamilton police and paramedics respond to a shooting on Gordon Street Thursday evening.
Hamilton police and paramedics respond to a shooting on Gordon Street Thursday evening. Andrew Collins / Global News

Hamilton police are updating the investigation into the shooting of a seven-year-old boy who was hit while in his home Gordon Street, Thursday night.

Detective Sergeant Jim Callender from the major crime unit will address the media on the incident in which a boy was hit after someone fired a gunshot into the main floor of the house on Gordon near Gage Avenue North and Barton Street East, just before 7:55 p.m.

Hamilton Paramedic Service told Global News the child was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but Deputy Chief Frank Bergen later said the child was later upgraded to stable condition.

7-year-old boy shot in Hamilton
7-year-old boy shot in Hamilton

Bergen said officers were searching for a vehicle, but he wouldn’t elaborate on the vehicle description. He said no one was taken into custody as of Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have all layers of our organization involved in this investigation,” Bergen said.

READ MORE: 7-year-old boy injured after suspect shot into Hamilton home, police say

He said there have been three instances in Hamilton reported so far this year of shots being fired and that the boy was the first victim struck. Bergen said in 2019 there were 23 victims were injured in shootings.

7-year-old boy in life-threatening condition after shooting at Hamilton home
7-year-old boy in life-threatening condition after shooting at Hamilton home

Tammy Levine, who said she lives on Gordon Street, tried to get back home Thursday night as her street was blocked off by police.

“We haven’t had anything like this go on in this neighbourhood,” she said, adding she was surprised by the shooting close to home but not as part of the broader region when it comes to gun violence.

READ MORE: ‘Am I going to die:’ 7-year-old boy asks neighbour after being shot in Hamilton home

“It’s sad, it’s very sad … It’s scary. I’m not going to sleep tonight.”

Meanwhile, any witnesses who didn’t speak with police, or anyone with information or video, was asked to call police at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Nick Westoll

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeHamilton ShootingHamilton newsHamilton Paramedic ServiceHamilton gun violenceHamilton shootingsHamilton gunsfrank bergenChild shot HamiltonGordon Street shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.