Around The OHL: Reunited and it feels so good

The latest episode of Around the OHL speaks to two minor hockey teammates who have been reunited on the OHL‘s Saginaw Spirit.

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are talking with Ryan Suzuki and Mason Millman, who are are back together after the Spirit acquired Suzuki from Barrie at the OHL trade deadline. The pair spent their younger years with the London Junior Knights triple-A program and now find themselves wearing the same jersey at the OHL level.

Jake and Mike talk to the pair about their minor hockey memories, their separate experiences at the NHL draft and building for another playoff run in Saginaw.

They also talk about other OHL story lines and jersey retirements, what the requirements there should be, and whose banner could be next to be raised to the rafters of an OHL rink.

Mason Millman and Ryan Suzuki share a moment prior to puck drop. Steven Frank Imagery

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

