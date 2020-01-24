Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 man displaced after rooming house fire in Edmundston, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 11:03 am
File photo.
File photo. Alexa MacLean/Global News

One man was displaced by a fire confined to one unit of a rooming house in Edmundston, N.B., on Friday.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire was reported around 2 a.m. on Monseigneur Plourde Avenue.

READ MORE: 19 people displaced after ‘clandestine drug lab’ found at rooming house in Edmundston, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross said the unit that caught fire is in the same rooming house from which 19 tenants were evacuated in September 2019 after police discovered a possible “clandestine drug lab” in the building.

The Edmundston Police Force said at the time that officers discovered products and equipment possibly related to drug production in a rooming house.

READ MORE: N.B. woman, 42, pleads guilty to accessory to manslaughter in death of Candace Stevens

For now, the man is staying with a friend and has been assisted by the Canadian Red Cross with emergency purchases like food and other basics, according to the organization.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries from the fire.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireNew BrunswickCanadian Red CrossDrug labEdmundstonEdmundston Police ForceMonsigneur Plourde Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.