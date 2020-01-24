1 man displaced after rooming house fire in Edmundston, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

One man was displaced by a fire confined to one unit of a rooming house in Edmundston, N.B., on Friday.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire was reported around 2 a.m. on Monseigneur Plourde Avenue.

The Canadian Red Cross said the unit that caught fire is in the same rooming house from which 19 tenants were evacuated in September 2019 after police discovered a possible “clandestine drug lab” in the building.

The Edmundston Police Force said at the time that officers discovered products and equipment possibly related to drug production in a rooming house.

For now, the man is staying with a friend and has been assisted by the Canadian Red Cross with emergency purchases like food and other basics, according to the organization.

There were no injuries from the fire.