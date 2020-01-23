Menu

Crime

Prince Albert, Sask., woman scammed out of over $17K: police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 8:05 pm
Updated January 23, 2020 8:06 pm
Prince Albert police say a pair of skateboarders reported being the victims of a violent robbery this past weekend.
Prince Albert police issued a warning to the public about a scam in which a woman was defrauded of just over $17,000. File / Global News

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., are warning the public about a scam that defrauded a woman out of over $17,000.

A fraudulent caller stated they had detected two suspicious transactions in the local woman’s bank records, and asked for her to help track and catch the persons responsible, according to a press release.

Police said she thought she was contacted by someone from her local bank.

The phone calls started earlier this month and the woman later gave access to her computer via an online software viewing program, according to investigators.

Police said she also complied with a request to pass on the validation codes from several Google Play cards as well as $15,000 to the scammers.

People are reminded by the police service to confirm the validity of a transaction before sending money or gift cards to an unknown person.

Anyone who suspects fraud can contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

