Camps being offered in Waterloo Region if teachers strike on Monday

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) launched a round of rotating strikes on Jan. 20 which are now scheduled to hit Waterloo Region on Monday, Jan. 27.

This will be the third time in less than two months that parents with children in public elementary school will be left looking for child care in the area. Waterloo schools have also been closed by strikes by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation.

With that in mind, Global News has compiled a list of a few options for child care in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

The region, the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo as well as the YMCA and Bingemans are all offering day camps.

The region will host a camp at Schneider Haus in Kitchener from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m for children aged seven to 12 at a cost of $50 per child.

It will offer a chance to dissect owl pellets, learn how to track animal prints, and have fun with wildlife-themed crafts, games and scavenger hunts.

To register, 519-742-7752 or email bbates@regionofwaterloo.ca.

There will also be a camp at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Museum for children aged six to 12 which will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It will cost $50 and will feature scheduled museum activities.

The City of Kitchener is offering a camp at Lions Arena for children aged four to 10.

The kids can participate in active games and/or creative crafts.

READ MORE: How to get government child care funding during Ontario teachers strike

Campers are asked to bring a nut-free lunch, snacks and a water bottle.

Registration is now available on the City of Kitchener’s online registration portal.

The City of Cambridge will offer a camp at the John Dolson Centre which will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The camp will offer a wide variety of crafts, games and swimming.

Registration is available on the city’s online registration portal.

Registration is also open for a camp in Waterloo at WMRC from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for children aged four to 10 at a cost of $44.76.

The camp will be run by summer camp staff and will offer crafts, songs, games and outdoor play.

Registration is also now available on the City of Waterloo’s online registration portal.

The YMCA will be holding a camp at the KI-WA-Y Outdoor Centre in Waterloo.

Buses will take children to the camp from Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo or they can be dropped off as well.

Parents can register their kids on the YMCA’s website.

Bingemans in Kitchener will be holding a camp which will offer the use of the FunworX facility, with the addition of bowling, ropes course, arts and crafts, games, outdoor time (weather dependent).