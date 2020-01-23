No immediate reports of injuries after 6 homes evacuated due to North Burnaby landslide

Send this page to someone via email

At least six homes were evacuated Thursday, after a landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood.

The slide occurred in the area of Bayview Drive and the Barnet Highway, and happened after the retaining wall of a property above the highway gave way around 8:30 a.m., according to Burnaby manager of work operations Brian Carter.

Aerial footage shows an area that appears to be under construction at the property where the slide originated.

The scene of a small landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Shane MacKichan

“[It] tumbled down into the back lane and brought all the soil with it and caused some damage to the garage in the back lane and to the some of the properties are on Barnet Road,” he said.

“Our primary focus is just make the site safe now.”

Carter said there were no immediate reports of injuries, and that the city had disconnected some utilities such as power.

The scene of a small landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Shane MacKichan

TransMountain, which operates the nearby Westridge Marine Terminal, said the slide was not in proximity to any of its operations, property or equipment.

-With files from Erin Ubels

