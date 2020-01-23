No immediate reports of injuries after 6 homes evacuated due to North Burnaby landslide

At least six homes were evacuated Thursday, after a landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood.
The slide occurred in the area of Bayview Drive and the Barnet Highway, and happened after the retaining wall of a property above the highway gave way around 8:30 a.m., according to Burnaby manager of work operations Brian Carter.
Aerial footage shows an area that appears to be under construction at the property where the slide originated.
“Our primary focus is just make the site safe now.”
Carter said there were no immediate reports of injuries, and that the city had disconnected some utilities such as power.
TransMountain, which operates the nearby Westridge Marine Terminal, said the slide was not in proximity to any of its operations, property or equipment.
-With files from Erin Ubels
