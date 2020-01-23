Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

No immediate reports of injuries after 6 homes evacuated due to North Burnaby landslide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 4:24 pm
Updated January 23, 2020 4:25 pm
The scene of a small landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. .
The scene of a small landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. . Shane MacKichan

At least six homes were evacuated Thursday, after a landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood.

The slide occurred in the area of Bayview Drive and the Barnet Highway, and happened after the retaining wall of a property above the highway gave way around 8:30 a.m., according to Burnaby manager of work operations Brian Carter.

Aerial footage shows an area that appears to be under construction at the property where the slide originated.

The scene of a small landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
The scene of a small landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Shane MacKichan
“[It] tumbled down into the back lane and brought all the soil with it and caused some damage to the garage in the back lane and to the some of the properties are on Barnet Road,” he said.
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Landslides ‘happening all the time’ in B.C., says SFU geology professor

“Our primary focus is just make the site safe now.”

Carter said there were no immediate reports of injuries, and that the city had disconnected some utilities such as power.

The scene of a small landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
The scene of a small landslide in a North Burnaby neighbourhood on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Shane MacKichan

TransMountain, which operates the nearby Westridge Marine Terminal, said the slide was not in proximity to any of its operations, property or equipment.

-With files from Erin Ubels

Close call as landslide narrowly misses passerby in Italy
Close call as landslide narrowly misses passerby in Italy
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BurnabyLower MainlandlandslidemudslideBarnet HighwayNorth BurnabyBarnet Highway landslideBarnet landslideburnaby landslidenorth burnaby landslide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.