‘Major road failure’ isolates Tofino, Ucluelet from rest of Vancouver Island

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 12:09 pm
Updated January 23, 2020 12:13 pm
An image of construction work on Highway 4 Wednesday night, posted to social media by Tofino's mayor. .
An image of construction work on Highway 4 Wednesday night, posted to social media by Tofino's mayor. . Josie Osborne

The Vancouver Island communities of Tofino and Ucluelet found themselves without road access on Thursday, due to a “major road failure” on Highway 4.

DriveBC says the road is closed in both directions at Kennedy Lake due to the blockage.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island’s Highway 4 closed due to wash out

Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne took to social media to say the road would be closed until 5 p.m.

The province is in the midst of a $38 million safety upgrade to the Kennedy Hill portion of Highway 4, for work on a 1.5 kilometre stretch adjacent to Kennedy Lake.

The work includes widening shoulders and adding a new rest area.

DriveBC had previously listed overnight road closures and delays along the very same stretch of road due to planned construction work.

Work was planned Thursday morning from 1-4 a.m. and 5-7 a.m.

READ MORE: Tofino, Ucluelet become latest in B.C. to outlaw plastic items as bans take effect

Global News has requested comment from the Ministry of Transportation about whether the failure was connected to the road work.

DriveBC said it would provide its next update at noon on Thursday.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TofinoHighway 4UclueletHighway 4 constructionhighway 4 closehighway 4 failuremajor road failuremassive road failuretofino cut off
