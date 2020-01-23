‘Major road failure’ isolates Tofino, Ucluelet from rest of Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Island communities of Tofino and Ucluelet found themselves without road access on Thursday, due to a “major road failure” on Highway 4.

DriveBC says the road is closed in both directions at Kennedy Lake due to the blockage.

Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne took to social media to say the road would be closed until 5 p.m.

Travellled through the rainstorm to make it home last night – now the world is cut off from us. #BCHwy4 is closed ‘til 5pm due to rock on the road at Kennedy Hill – please follow ⁦@DriveBC⁩ and visit https://t.co/927IbuvL8y for updates. #tofino #ucluelet #portalberni pic.twitter.com/lmQu4XsOJa — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) January 23, 2020

UPDATE – #BCHwy4 CLOSED at Kennedy lake due to major road failure. Assessment in progress.

Next update is 12pm. #VanIsle #UclueletBC #TofinoBC

For more information: https://t.co/VvypLtAcFn — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 23, 2020

The province is in the midst of a $38 million safety upgrade to the Kennedy Hill portion of Highway 4, for work on a 1.5 kilometre stretch adjacent to Kennedy Lake.

The work includes widening shoulders and adding a new rest area.

DriveBC had previously listed overnight road closures and delays along the very same stretch of road due to planned construction work.

Work was planned Thursday morning from 1-4 a.m. and 5-7 a.m.

Global News has requested comment from the Ministry of Transportation about whether the failure was connected to the road work.

DriveBC said it would provide its next update at noon on Thursday.

More to come…