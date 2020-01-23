Youth sentenced for selling MDMA that killed 13-year-old B.C. girl

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. drug dealer who sold MDMA to a 13-year-old girl that died of an overdose in 2017 has been sentenced.

The youth, who can’t be named because he is a minor, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance on Sept. 24, 2018.

He has now been sentenced to four months of open custody, two months of community supervision and 18 months of intensive support and supervision.

“Essentially, he was sentenced to two months in youth detention, followed by community supervision, and intensive support and supervision,” said New Westminster Police Department Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“We continue to work closely with our community partners to help educate teenagers about the risk of drug use, and to provide assistance to parents and guardians as they navigate the challenges and complexities of supporting their teenagers.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:00 Girls who were with teen who died of an overdose speak to Global Girls who were with teen who died of an overdose speak to Global

On July 15, 2017, the dealer sold MDMA to the 13-year-old girl and her friend at the 22nd Street SkyTrain station, according to police.

The girls were returning home to Port Coquitlam when the 13-year-old went into medical distress.

She later died at the Royal Columbian Hospital, and toxicology reports later confirmed she had died of an MDMA overdose.

The death came just months after another teen, 16-year-old Angel Loyer-Lawrence, died after taking MDMA bought in New Westminster.