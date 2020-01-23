Brexit bill passes final hurdle, becomes law with Queen’s approval

Send this page to someone via email

Britain’s delayed and disputed Brexit bill has become law, removing the last U.K. obstacle to the country leaving the European Union in just over a week.

House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans announced Thursday that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill had received royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II, the final formality in the measure’s legislative journey.

READ MORE: British government plans Brexit celebration but says some businesses may suffer

The queen’s assent came hours after the bill completed its passage through Parliament by getting approval from the House of Lords.

The European Union’s parliament also must approve the Brexit divorce deal before Jan. 31 if Britain is to leave on time. Lawmakers in Brussels are due to vote on it next week.

1:25 Boris Johnson discusses post-Brexit relationship with EU head Boris Johnson discusses post-Brexit relationship with EU head

The U.K. is finally leaving the EU more than 3 1/2 years after voters opted for Brexit in a June 2016 referendum, and after many rounds of political wrangling.

Story continues below advertisement

“At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

This is a developing story. More information to come.