Brady Tkachuk replaces Auston Matthews for NHL All-Star Game due to wrist injury

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk will replace Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis this week.

The Maple Leafs announced on Wednesday that Matthews is still nursing a wrist injury and thus he will not be “actively participating in any on-ice events” during the festivities at Entreprise Center. However, the team added that Matthews will still travel to St. Louis and attend the league’s mid-season showcase.

The 22-year-old remains day-to-day as he receives acute treatment for an ongoing wrist condition.

His absence will allow Brady Tkachuk to join his brother Matthew, a member of the Calgary Flames, as first time all-stars.

Both Brady and Matthew grew up in St. Louis, Mo. The Tkachuk family settled there while their father, Keith, played for the Blues for nine seasons from 2000-2010.

Story continues below advertisement

The Senators sophomore also joins teammate Anthony Duclair on the Atlantic Division roster for the All-Star Game.