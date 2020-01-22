OHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Ty Dellandrea scored twice, including the winner at 0:27 of the third period, and added two assists as the Flint Firebirds edged the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Dellandrea, who helped Canada claim gold at the world junior hockey championship earlier this month, now leads the Firebirds with 22 goals and 51 points this season.

Riley Piercey also had a pair of goals and assists for Flint (24-17-2).

Jake Durham, Jack Phibbs and Tyler Tucker were the other goal scorers for the Firebirds.

Joe Carroll replied with his first career OHL hat-trick for Sault Ste. Marie (20-22-2), while his teammate Jaromir Pytlik had a goal and assist.

Anthony Popovich made 28 saves in victory.

Sault Ste. Marie netminder Bailey Brkin turned aside 3-of-6 shots before being assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for butt ending an opposing player at 8:13 of the first period. Nick Malik made 19 saves in relief.

Both the Firebirds and Greyhounds went scoreless on their three power-play opportunities.

ATTACK 5 STING 0

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Mack Guzda made 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Owen Sound Attack blanketed the Sarnia Sting 5-0.

The shutout was also the fifth of Guzda’s career.

Brady Lyle led the way with a goal and two helpers for the Attack (21-17-6). Barret Kirwin and Aidan Dudas contributed a goal and an assist, while Matthew Struthers added three helpers.

Benjamin Gaudreau turned aside 33-of-38 shots for the Sting (16-25-4), who have now lost four in a row.

Owen Sound converted on 2-of-5 power plays, while Sarnia went 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22 2020.

