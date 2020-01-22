Multiple people reported shot in downtown Seattle, police say

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, Seattle police said multiple people were shot in the city’s downtown.

According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department, officers were investigating a shooting near the area of 4th Avenue and Pine Street.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The tweet also said that “multiple victims” had been shot, but that the suspect had fled.

The suspect is now being sought by police.

Police said that officers and medics are responding to the scene and are providing first aid to the injured.

This is the second shooting Seattle police have responded to today.

Reports of a shooting at the Blanchard area earlier on Wednesday resulted in the suspect being transported to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

There were no other reports of injures

Both shootings follow another incident on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in which a man was killed by gunfire at Seattle’s Westlake Center.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated