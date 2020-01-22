Multiple people reported shot in downtown Seattle, police say

On Wednesday, Seattle police said multiple people were shot in the city’s downtown.
According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department, officers were investigating a shooting near the area of 4th Avenue and Pine Street.
The tweet also said that “multiple victims” had been shot, but that the suspect had fled.
The suspect is now being sought by police.
Police said that officers and medics are responding to the scene and are providing first aid to the injured.
This is the second shooting Seattle police have responded to today.
Reports of a shooting at the Blanchard area earlier on Wednesday resulted in the suspect being transported to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
There were no other reports of injures
Both shootings follow another incident on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in which a man was killed by gunfire at Seattle’s Westlake Center.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
COMMENTS