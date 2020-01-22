Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Multiple people reported shot in downtown Seattle, police say

By David Lao Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 8:41 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 9:06 pm
WATCH LIVE: Helicopter shot of shooting scene in Seattle, Washington

On Wednesday, Seattle police said multiple people were shot in the city’s downtown.

According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department, officers were investigating a shooting near the area of 4th Avenue and Pine Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The tweet also said that “multiple victims” had been shot, but that the suspect had fled.

The suspect is now being sought by police.

Police said that officers and medics are responding to the scene and are providing first aid to the injured.

This is the second shooting Seattle police have responded to today.

Reports of a shooting at the Blanchard area earlier on Wednesday resulted in the suspect being transported to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

There were no other reports of injures

Both shootings follow another incident on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in which a man was killed by gunfire at Seattle’s Westlake Center.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SeattleSeattle PoliceSeattle ShootingSeattle Washingtonmass shooting seattlemultiple people shot seattleseattle newsseattle shooting victimshooting seattle
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.