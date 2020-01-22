Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Trump will attend annual anti-abortion ‘March of Life’ rally in Washington

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 22, 2020 8:23 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 8:27 pm
Trump brags about lack of impeachment trial witnesses
WATCH ABOVE: Trump brags about lack of impeachment trial witnesses

The White House says President Donald Trump will become the first president to attend the annual anti-abortion gathering in Washington called the March for Life.

READ MORE: U.S. moves forward on plan to ban women from receiving abortion referrals

Trump has made it a priority to embrace social conservatives, particularly on the issue of abortion. In past years, he has sent members of his administration to speak at the march and has spoken via a video link. He’s going in person to this week’s event.

“See you on Friday … Big Crowd!” Trump tweeted Wednesday as he returned to the White House after a trip to Switzerland.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life.

This year’s rally comes just weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court hears its first major abortion case since the addition of two justices appointed by Trump. The case is likely to reveal whether the court — more conservative since the arrival of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh _ is now willing to weaken the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

Planned Parenthood drops federal funding over Trump administration rule
Planned Parenthood drops federal funding over Trump administration rule
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpTrumpTrump abortionMarch for Life RallyAnti-abortion rallyTrump March for Lifeabortion trumpmarch for life rally trumpmarch for life trumppro-life trumptrump anti abortion lawtrump marchwashington march for life
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.