Crime

Brighton woman charged with stunt driving while impaired on Hwy. 401: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 6:46 pm
An Ontario man has been arrested after he pulled over and called the cops on himself Tuesday.
OPP charged a Brighton woman with impaired driving and stunt driving on Hwy. 401 near Brighton. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

A Brighton woman faces stunt and impaired driving charges following a traffic stop on Highway 401 early Wednesday.

Northumberland OPP say shortly after midnight, an officer conducting radar speed enforcement on the highway near Brighton clocked an SUV travelling 151 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

READ MORE: Peterborough novice driver charged with impaired driving after arriving at police station

The officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police say.

Hailey Ann Brown, 26, of Brighton, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — with a blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and racing a motor vehicle — stunt driving.

