Brighton woman charged with stunt driving while impaired on Hwy. 401: OPP

A Brighton woman faces stunt and impaired driving charges following a traffic stop on Highway 401 early Wednesday.

Northumberland OPP say shortly after midnight, an officer conducting radar speed enforcement on the highway near Brighton clocked an SUV travelling 151 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, police say.

Hailey Ann Brown, 26, of Brighton, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — with a blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and racing a motor vehicle — stunt driving.

1:39 Northumberland OPP stop 6 drivers for stunt driving in 5 hours on 401 Northumberland OPP stop 6 drivers for stunt driving in 5 hours on 401

