Crime

Quinte West suspect charged for allegedly sending pornographic images to child

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 4:51 pm
OPP have charged a Quinte West man for allegedly sending pornographic images to a minor.
OPP have charged a Quinte West man for allegedly sending pornographic images to a minor.

Quinte West OPP have charged a person in their 40s for allegedly sending pornographic material to a child under the age 16.

OPP began an investigation into the matter Jan. 21, after they were alerted to the alleged offences.

Police say an unidentified 41-year-old, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, sent pornographic images to a minor in December 2018.

OPP also say the person exposed themselves to the minor on Jan. 3.

The suspected was charged on Tuesday with two counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

They were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in a Belleville court on Feb. 20.


Trial for Quinte West man accused of sexual offences against youth begins
Trial for Quinte West man accused of sexual offences against youth begins
