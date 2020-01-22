Northumberland OPP investigating vandalism at Codrington Community Centre in Brighton area

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP continue to investigate damage to property at the Codrington Community Centre in the Municipality of Brighton.

On Jan. 9, OPP say, officers were called to investigate vandalism to the centre at the corner of County Road 30 and County Road 27, about 15 kilometres north of town of Brighton.

Police say sometime between Jan. 4 and 5, suspect(s) entered the sun shelter on the southside of the centre and damaged multiple electrical outlets, lights and posts.

Then, on Jan. 13 around 10 a.m., officers responded to the same location. They discovered several handicap signs had been pulled from the ground.

Nearby road reflectors were also broken and bent and one of them was tossed onto the roof of the main building. Two other larger signs were also damaged.

The centre is run by a volunteer committee, the Codrington Community Association, in partnership with the Municipality of Brighton.

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

