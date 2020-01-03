Menu

Crime

Peterborough ecology park vandalized with graffiti

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 4:39 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 4:49 pm
Peterborough ecology park vandalized
Peterorough police are investigating a rash of vandalism at the Ecology Park in East City.

Peterborough police are investigating after buildings and structures at the GreenUP Ecology Park were vandalized last month.

On Friday, police said that sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 23  and 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 30, unknown person(s) vandalized structures including spray painting graffiti and tagging the main building, picnic tables and children play structures.

READ MORE: London synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti during Hanukkah

The total cost of the damage is not yet known.

Global News Peterborough reported on the vandalism at the Ashburnham Drive park on Thursday. Vern Bastable, GreenUP Ecology Park manager, was at the park since 8 a.m. helping clean up the damage which included the new children’s education shelter and open-air classroom. Both were built last year through community donations.

“We’ve been scrubbing away, sanding – just trying to get most of the bad words off so kids can use the playground again,” he told Global News. “It was a building that was built for the children. It was built with donations from the community so that’s what really kind of hurts. It’s just needless damage.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online

Sustainable learning in Peterborough’s Ecology Park
VandalismGraffitiVandalsspray paintPeterborough GreenUpEcology Park
