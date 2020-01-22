Brampton council declares health-care emergency amid hospital overcrowding, wait times

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton city council has voted unanimously to declare a health-care emergency amid overcrowding and excessive wait times at the community’s hospitals.

“Brampton’s health-care system is in dire need of funding and support from the provincial government,” Mayor Patrick Brown said in a news release after Wednesday’s council meeting.

“We have officially declared a health-care emergency in Brampton and we are requesting immediate action and response from all health-care system providers to address our community’s urgent needs.”

In the declaration passed by council, it directed City of Brampton staff to work with the William Osler Health System and the upper levels of government to secure “urgent frontline health-care funding” to Brampton Civic Hospital and the Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness “to ensure [both facilities] are operating with full staffing and resources in order to provide safe and quality patient care immediately.”

The motion also directed staff to work with all of the parties to beef up emergency room services, inpatient services, as well as adding additional hospital beds to make sure the total hospital bed count is consistent with the provincial average per capita. Council said 850 additional beds are needed at the Peel Memorial Centre.

Brampton Civic Hospital, which opened in 2007, is home to one of Canada’s busiest emergency rooms and serves as the main full-service hospital for the city’s approximately 600,000 residents.

During the 2018 Ontario election campaign, residents and health-care professionals raised concerns about the volume of patients being treated at the facility.

“We see about 140,000 patients a year through [the emergency room] and that averages out about 400 patients in a 24-hour period,” Dr. Naveed Mohammad, executive vice-president of quality, medical and academic affairs at Brampton Civic Hospital, told Global News in May 2018.

“If we don’t provide more access, we’re going to be pretty close to a breaking point which is where we are now.”

As part of the 2019 federal election, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh campaigned on providing funding to build a new hospital in Brampton.

The Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness has an urgent care centre, which is open 13 hours a day for non-serious injuries or conditions. The facilities also offers specialized services (diagnostics, day surgeries, rehabilitation and wellness services, youth and women’s care, mental health services and hemodialysis).

— With files from Erica Vella

