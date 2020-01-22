Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Elementary students won’t get report cards in February, OCDSB says

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 4:36 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 4:40 pm
Some elementary school boards not issuing report cards amid labour action
While labour action continues across Ontario, some elementary school boards announced on Tuesday they will not be issuing term one report cards.

Elementary students in Ottawa’s public English schools won’t be getting reports cards for their first term next month because of ongoing job action by teachers, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has confirmed.

In a statement Wednesday, the school board said the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has instructed its members not to complete Term 1 report cards.

READ MORE: Rotating strikes by Ontario elementary teachers to continue next week

This decision affects students in kindergarten to grade 8 in the OCDSB, who were due to receive those report cards mid-February.

Instead, the board says teachers will provide school administrators with “a class list of marks” for every subject and one “brief comment” for kindergarten students.

“While report cards are not being distributed, teachers will continue with ongoing assessment and evaluation practice, and will continue to provide feedback to students in the classroom and to reach out to parents as required,” the OCDSB’s news release said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: How the dispute between Ontario and teachers’ unions could evolve

Students in grades 9 to 12, however, will get their report cards but they’ll only include marks and not comments, the school board confirmed.

Members of the ETFO this week began participating in rotating strikes, after negotiations with the Ontario government over their new collective agreement stalled.

Elementary Teachers in Ontario begin week of rotating 1-day strikes
Elementary Teachers in Ontario begin week of rotating 1-day strikes

The teachers’ union — which represents more than 83,000 elementary teachers and educational workers across Ontario — scheduled one-day walkouts at select school boards all five days this week.

The rotating strikes will continue into next week, the ETFO confirmed on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario EducationETFOElementary Teachers Federation of OntarioOntario Teachers StrikeOttawa-Carleton District School BoardOCDSBelementary teachers job actionETFO rotating strikeselementary teachers one-day walkoutselementary teachers strikeOntario teachers job action
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.