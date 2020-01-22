Elementary students won’t get report cards in February, OCDSB says

Send this page to someone via email

Elementary students in Ottawa’s public English schools won’t be getting reports cards for their first term next month because of ongoing job action by teachers, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has confirmed.

In a statement Wednesday, the school board said the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has instructed its members not to complete Term 1 report cards.

This decision affects students in kindergarten to grade 8 in the OCDSB, who were due to receive those report cards mid-February.

Instead, the board says teachers will provide school administrators with “a class list of marks” for every subject and one “brief comment” for kindergarten students.

“While report cards are not being distributed, teachers will continue with ongoing assessment and evaluation practice, and will continue to provide feedback to students in the classroom and to reach out to parents as required,” the OCDSB’s news release said.

Students in grades 9 to 12, however, will get their report cards but they’ll only include marks and not comments, the school board confirmed.

Members of the ETFO this week began participating in rotating strikes, after negotiations with the Ontario government over their new collective agreement stalled.

The teachers’ union — which represents more than 83,000 elementary teachers and educational workers across Ontario — scheduled one-day walkouts at select school boards all five days this week.

The rotating strikes will continue into next week, the ETFO confirmed on Wednesday.

