Crime

‘We need more info’: police investigating multiple shootings at Winnipeg home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 3:22 pm
Winnipeg police want to know who keeps shooting at this house on Pacific Avenue.
Winnipeg police want to know who keeps shooting at this house on Pacific Avenue. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Police need help figuring out who keeps shooting at a Brooklands neighbourhood home.

The single-family home at 1982 Pacific Avenue has been hit multiple times since November and was most recently shot at about a week ago, Const. Rob Carver said Wednesday.

Investigators with Major Crimes Unit believe the shootings are related and want those living in the area to check surveillance video and report any suspicious activity they may have noticed since November.

“We need more info,” explained Carver, who said police think the shootings are likely gang-related.

Winnipeg police say the most recent shooting happened about a week ago.
Winnipeg police say the most recent shooting happened about a week ago. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

“Almost every single instance where we have a shooting that occurs in public, there are gang connections or gang undertones.

Story continues below advertisement

“We just don’t see examples of people taking firearms and publicly discharging them where there isn’t a gang connection somehow.”

Carver wouldn’t say what type of weapons are being used in the shootings but did say the home has been targeted both in the evening and in the morning.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call police at 204-986-6219.

