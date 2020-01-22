Menu

Crime

Peterborough man attempts to cut down parking meter: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 2:52 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of mischief involving a parking meter.
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with mischief following an incident on Charlotte Street on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were called to Charlotte Street to investigate a report of a man allegedly using a saw to try to cut down a parking meter.

A short time later, officers spotted the suspect walking in the area of Charlotte Street, police say.

Aarron Matthew Sherwin, 41, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

