Carlton Cards, Papyrus stores in North America to close within weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Greeting card and stationery retailers Carlton Cards and Papyrus will be closing their shops in North America, parent company Schurman Retail Group confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Wednesday afternoon, Dominique Schurman, CEO of Schurman Retail Group, said all 254 retail locations in North America will be closing.

“Despite our Herculean efforts to realign our Papyrus and American Greetings stores to fit today’s shopping environment, Schurman Retail Group had to make the difficult decision to close all 254 of our stores in North America,” she said in the statement.

According to Schurman, “most” stores will close over the next four to six weeks.

READ MORE: Ten Thousand Villages announces closure of corporate operations

She said the decision to close the stores “will impact” the company’s workforce of about 1,400.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to thank all of our loyal customers for their patronage of our proud family business started by my parents 70 years ago,” she said in the statement.

2:34 Global News Morning Market & Business Report, September 30 Global News Morning Market & Business Report, September 30

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that Schurman Retail Group operates 76 retail stores in eight of Canada’s provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

According to its website , the company was founded in the 1950s as an importer of European paper products.

More to come.