La Loche, Sask. shooting victims will never be forgotten: Justin Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the victims of the deadly shootings in La Loche, Sask., “will never be forgotten.”

Trudeau made the statement on the fourth anniversary of the shootings in the northern Saskatchewan community.

A gunman, just days shy of his 18th birthday, killed brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home on Jan. 22, 2016.

He then drove to the high school where he killed teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier. Seven other people were injured in the shooting.

“Today, we remember the victims, young people who were full of promise and potential. To the families, friends, and neighbours who carry with them immeasurable grief, we offer our deepest sympathies and support,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This terrible loss will never be forgotten. But as the years pass, the people of La Loche will be defined by their determination to heal and rebuild, and their care for each other.”

Trudeau said the federal government has taken steps in the past year to support the community.

“In 2019, based on recommendations from the community, the federal government provided funding to continue support for cultural and language programs, on-the-land outdoor learning activities, and mental health services for students at Dene High School,” Trudeau said.

“In La Loche, I have met remarkable young people who refuse to let their dreams and hopes be extinguished by this senseless tragedy. Their strength reminds us that even out of darkness, hope will find a way. Every day, they show us the way forward.”

The shooter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

He was sentenced in May 2018 as an adult to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The adult sentence was upheld by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal in a 2-1 decision.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Appeal sought for La Loche school shooter at Supreme Court of Canada

The lawyer representing the shooter is seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

His name remains under a publication ban.