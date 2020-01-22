Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

La Loche, Sask. shooting victims will never be forgotten: Justin Trudeau

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 11:40 am
Updated January 22, 2020 11:48 am
Flowers laid for the victims of the tragic school shooting and their families on Jan. 22, 2016.
Flowers laid for the victims of the tragic school shooting and their families on Jan. 22, 2016. Leena Latafat / Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the victims of the deadly shootings in La Loche, Sask., “will never be forgotten.”

Trudeau made the statement on the fourth anniversary of the shootings in the northern Saskatchewan community.

Related News

READ MORE: Ottawa to fund programs, mental health services at La Loche high school — Trudeau

A gunman, just days shy of his 18th birthday, killed brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home on Jan. 22, 2016.

He then drove to the high school where he killed teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier. Seven other people were injured in the shooting.

“Today, we remember the victims, young people who were full of promise and potential. To the families, friends, and neighbours who carry with them immeasurable grief, we offer our deepest sympathies and support,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This terrible loss will never be forgotten. But as the years pass, the people of La Loche will be defined by their determination to heal and rebuild, and their care for each other.”

READ MORE: Renovated school important step towards healing from shooting — La Loche mayor

Trudeau said the federal government has taken steps in the past year to support the community.

“In 2019, based on recommendations from the community, the federal government provided funding to continue support for cultural and language programs, on-the-land outdoor learning activities, and mental health services for students at Dene High School,” Trudeau said.

“In La Loche, I have met remarkable young people who refuse to let their dreams and hopes be extinguished by this senseless tragedy. Their strength reminds us that even out of darkness, hope will find a way. Every day, they show us the way forward.”

La Loche school shooter takes the stand at sentencing hearing to address victims

The shooter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

He was sentenced in May 2018 as an adult to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The adult sentence was upheld by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal in a 2-1 decision.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Appeal sought for La Loche school shooter at Supreme Court of Canada

The lawyer representing the shooter is seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

His name remains under a publication ban.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin TrudeauSaskatchewanSupreme Court Of CanadaLa LocheNorthern SaskatchewanLa Loche School ShootingLa Loche ShootingLa Loche SaskatchewanSaskatchewan Court of AppealLa Loche Community SchoolLa Loche High School
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.