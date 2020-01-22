Police remove Indigenous demonstrators after overnight occupation of B.C. minister’s office

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Indigenous youth protesters say several of their members were arrested overnight, after occupying the offices of Energy Minister Michelle Mungall.

Demonstrators descended on the office for the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Tuesday afternoon in opposition of the Coastal GasLink project.

RIGHT NOW indigenous youth are blockading the Ministry of Energy and Mines in Victoria BC. We refuse to move until MLA’s meet the demands of Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs. We will do whatever it takes to defend our lands and rights. CGL and RCMP withdraw from Wet’suwet’en lands. pic.twitter.com/Drf1yswMso — Ta’Kaiya Blaney (@salishmemer) January 22, 2020

The $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline has support of all 20 elected Indigenous councils along its route, but is opposed by hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en who claim authority over traditional lands.

Amateur video from the scene shows Victoria police officers leading or carrying several people to police vans.

1:58 Fight over northern B.C. pipeline comes to Metro Vancouver Fight over northern B.C. pipeline comes to Metro Vancouver

Demonstrators say at least 10 people were arrested.

In a video posted to Facebook, the group said it wanted a meeting with Mungall, and demanded that Coastal GasLink and the RCMP withdraw from the Wet’suwet’en’s unceded traditional territory and cease all work without Indigenous consent.

Don Tom, vice-president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and a chief with the Victoria-area Tsarlip First Nation said Indigenous youth had been clear that they would fight the pipeline project.

“The youth have committed in previous statements that they planned to disrupt the project at all points,” he said.

He added that he believes Premier John Horgan has so far failed in his commitment to the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“I think those decisions and comments that, ‘This is the rule of law’ are leading to further demonstrations,” he said. “And that I think in the premier has failed to consider Indigenous law and previous Supreme Court cases and constitutional court cases.”

Global News has requested comment from Victoria police and Minister Mungall.

Demonstrators have scheduled a followup rally for 8 a.m. in front of the minister’s office building at 1810 Blanshard Street.