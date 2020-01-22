Royal Family to become subject of animated satire ‘The Prince’

Send this page to someone via email

HBO Max has a new animated series titled The Prince on the way.

The Prince, from longtime Family Guy writer Gary Janetti, will give the Royal Family the animated satire treatment.

Based on Janetti’s Instagram account, the series will take a look at the Royal Family through the eyes of Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” writer and executive producer Janetti said.

Janetti will voice Prince George. Other cast members include Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Tom Hollander as Prince Charles and Prince Philip, Alan Cumming as Prince George’s butler Owen and Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth.

20th Century Fox Television will produce The Prince.

This is Janetti’s second series in the works with HBO Max. He’s also working on a travelling docuseries with his husband, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, titled Brad and Gary Go To…

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know — that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

HBO Max is set to launch in spring 2020.

