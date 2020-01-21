Man arrested, gun seized in connection with recent Cambridge stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a recent stabbing in Cambridge.

On Jan. 8, police say officers were called to a home on Linden Drive after it was reported a man had been stabbed several times.

Police say they man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested a 46-year-old man at a home in Cambridge.

Police say they also seized a gun and ammunition at the home.

The man, who is from Cambridge, is facing several charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

