Crime

Man arrested, gun seized in connection with recent Cambridge stabbing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 4:26 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a pistol during a search of a home in Cambridge on Tuesday.
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a pistol during a search of a home in Cambridge on Tuesday. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a recent stabbing in Cambridge.

On Jan. 8, police say officers were called to a home on Linden Drive after it was reported a man had been stabbed several times.

READ MORE: Cambridge bank robbed 3 times in last year, police say

Police say they man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested a 46-year-old man at a home in Cambridge.

READ MORE: Police release image of suspect in Kitchener bank robbery

Police say they also seized a gun and ammunition at the home.

The man, who is from Cambridge, is facing several charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

