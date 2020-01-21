Menu

Entertainment

Thousands flock to St. Thomas for chance to appear alongside Jason Momoa in ‘See’

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 5:37 pm
Thousands of people lined up in Elgin Centre for open casting call for Apple TV show 'See'. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

More than 2,000 people descended on the Elgin Centre in St. Thomas today for an open casting call to appear in Jason Momoa’s new show, See.

The post-apocalyptic show on Apple TV is getting ready to film scenes for its second season at the former St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital.

The show put the call out a few weeks back for a few hundred extras while scenes are shot in the area.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa heading to St. Thomas, Ont. for lengthy ‘See’ location filming

For many, the chance to appear alongside the Aquaman star was worth the wait as the line looped around the entire mall.

“Something like this does not come up very often around London, so it was just something fun to do,” said nursing student Em Sturtridge.

Sturtridge and her newfound friend, Susan Kurzbock, have only known one another since they got in line beside each other, but the two have developed a system for tackling the long wait.

“We have stores if we get bored and we are tagging off from each other,” Sturtridge said.

“I just came back from Disneyworld, so this is nothing,” Kurzbock added.

READ MORE: Actor Jason Momoa visits protesters blocking construction of telescope in Hawaii

Kitu Turcas and his friends drove for almost two hours from Windsor to get to the casting call.

“I just want to get [fake] killed by Jason Momoa, that’s all I want to do,” Turcas said. “Please hire me.”

The group, all of them aspiring actors, seemed optimistic about their chances.

“Who knows if you have the long hair and beard,” Michael Krym said.

The casting call continued until 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fanshawe Career and Employment Services at the Elgin Centre indoor shopping mall.

Game of ThronesSt. ThomasJason MomoaCasting CallAquamanOpen callElgin Centre St. Thomasopen casting call
