Thornhill woman creates group to cut waste, feed those in need north of the GTA

Danielle Morris is a realtor, busy mom and founder of Hungry North of the GTA.

“Hungry North of the GTA is a Facebook group designed for people who are food abundant to help those who are food insecure and to help limit waste,” explained Morris.

Morris started the group last summer with two people and now, there’s more than 700 members.

“We also have 250 people waiting to come into the group after they answer the entry questions,” she said.

“It’s shocking how many people are living below the poverty line.” Tweet This

Morris went on to say: “We are all just a few minutes away from being in need. If you lose your job or become ill, nobody knows what tomorrow holds.”

People join the group with the idea that they are either going to be a giver or receiver of food.

“They can either post, ‘Hey, I have extra food,’ take a photo of the food, show it and state where they’re located, and someone will say, ‘Oh, I’m interested in that.’ Pick up [could] be at the mall for example,” explained Morris.

It’s not just about people in need for Morris, it’s also about the future of our planet.

“When I’m cooking I will take the ends of carrots for example, put it into a container, and throw it into the freezer so that I’ve got it to make stock at at later date,” she said. “All of this limits waste.”

Hungry North of the GTA is helping people in Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, Aurora and beyond.