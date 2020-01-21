Menu

2020 Corus Radiothon aiming to raise $1.5M for Stollery Children’s Hospital

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 21, 2020 6:00 pm
Volunteers answer the phones and take pledges during the 2019 Corus Radiothon.
Volunteers answer the phones and take pledges during the 2019 Corus Radiothon. Chelsey Jensen/CISN Country 103.9

After raising over $24 million in 20 years, the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation is setting a goal of $1.5 million for this year’s Corus Radiothon.

“There are countless families that come and they are so grateful to the support that the hospital has given them, the hospital that has saved their kid’s life many times,” said Megan Wenger, a communications advisor with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

READ MORE: Stollery Radiothon celebrates 20 years and over $22M

This year, the money raised will be going to support whatever the most urgent needs are at the hospital

“All those donations go towards all the funding priorities at the hospital,” Wenger said. “It’s really great because the hospital really lets us know what they need so that we can urgently help.”

Annual Corus Stollery Radiothon underway in Edmonton

On Wednesday and Thursday, more than 30 families will share their stories with CISN Country 103.9 and 630 CHED, while over 150 volunteers answer the phones throughout the two days.

The 18th Annual Corus Radiothon is a live, two-day broadcast on CISN Country 103.9 from the lobby of the Stollery Children’s Hospital.
The 18th Annual Corus Radiothon is a live, two-day broadcast on CISN Country 103.9 from the lobby of the Stollery Children’s Hospital. Dave Carels, Global News

“It is the most electric day at the Stollery Children’s Hospital,” Wenger said.

“A lot of people know we’re very fortunate to have the Stollery Children’s Hospital in our backyard. But until you really live it and experience it, you don’t know truly how valuable that world-class facility is.”

READ MORE: From volunteers to technology, here’s what goes into putting on the Corus Radiothon

CISN Country 103.9 will be broadcasting live from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and both CISN and 630 CHED will be sharing families’ stories from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Global News will be taking Global News at 5 and 6 On The Road to the hospital as well, broadcasting live on Wednesday.

“[The families] are really sharing exactly what happened,” Wenger said, “stuff that people might not know from the outside.
Every year the Corus Radiothon raises money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation in Edmonton.
Every year the Corus Radiothon raises money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation in Edmonton. Chelsey Jensen/CISN Country 103.9

Anyone looking to make a donation can do so online, by calling 780-407-5437 or 1-866-407-5437 or by texting “STOLLERY” to 45678 to donate $10, $20 or $25.

20th annual Corus Stollery Radiothon gets underway
